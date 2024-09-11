67,000 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Solventum accounts for about 2.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

