691 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $306.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day moving average is $289.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

