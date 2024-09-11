8,663 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Astera Labs accounts for 0.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,090 shares of company stock worth $4,445,659.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

