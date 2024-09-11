ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,488.77 and $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.27 or 0.99966189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.