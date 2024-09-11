abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 791.16 ($10.35). Approximately 142,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 73,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.17).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 798.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 748.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.86 million, a PE ratio of 474.56 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Rebecca Donaldson purchased 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.08 ($13,077.13). 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

