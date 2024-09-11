Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 67,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

