Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

