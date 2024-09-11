Acala Token (ACA) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.69 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05969647 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,239,924.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

