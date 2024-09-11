Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Daniel Agostinelli Purchases 795,031 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli purchased 795,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,176,645.88).

Accent Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Accent Group alerts:

Accent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.