Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

Shares of ACN opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.30 and a 200-day moving average of $323.63. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

