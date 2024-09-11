Achain Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1.95 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001379 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

