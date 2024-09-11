Adam Eltoukhy Sells 5,008 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,198.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09.

Samsara Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Samsara by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in Samsara by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

