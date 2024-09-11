Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 4.8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.87. 392,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,127,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Adient Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after buying an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.