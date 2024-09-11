Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 2.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $562.36 and last traded at $562.47. 587,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,145,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $574.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.69.

Adobe Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.06 and a 200 day moving average of $519.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

