Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO David A. Peacock Acquires 15,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Advantage Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.95.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
