AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,029,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 89,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 92,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

