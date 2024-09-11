AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $511,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

