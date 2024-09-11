AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

