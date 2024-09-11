AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 41.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.