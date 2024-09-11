AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Position in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,468 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Organigram worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGI. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organigram in the 1st quarter worth about $3,736,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Organigram by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Organigram in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.
Organigram Stock Performance
NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organigram Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
