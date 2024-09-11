AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Position in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,468 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Organigram worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGI. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organigram in the 1st quarter worth about $3,736,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Organigram by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Organigram alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Organigram in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Organigram Stock Performance

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Profile

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.