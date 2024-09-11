AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 158 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

