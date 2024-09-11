AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 412 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,983,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relx Price Performance
NYSE RELX opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $47.42.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
