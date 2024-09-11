AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,542,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:TME opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

