aelf Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $268.99 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.