AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 12,271 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $163,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $633.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $637.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.89.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $8,872,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

