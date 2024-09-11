AGF Management Ltd. Has $71.38 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $71,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.35. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

