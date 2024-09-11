AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,368 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $99,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $174.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.