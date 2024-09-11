AGF Management Ltd. Sells 120,356 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,356 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $109,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $731.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

