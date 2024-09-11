AGF Management Ltd. Sells 180,900 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $66,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cameco by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

