AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,280 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $46,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.