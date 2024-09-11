AGF Management Ltd. Sells 32,946 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,946 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $43,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Several analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

