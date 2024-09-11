AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,843 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $88,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $519.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $528.76. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

