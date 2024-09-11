AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,431 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Howmet Aerospace worth $134,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.