AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16. 4,364,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,472,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

