AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$8.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE BOS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,288. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.5804376 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

