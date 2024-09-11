Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.44

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.38, with a volume of 36761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.94.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.73%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

