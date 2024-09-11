Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $24.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,459,906 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

