Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.68 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 2,863,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,418,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

