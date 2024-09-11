Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 10.9% Higher

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 123,027,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 43,251,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £10.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.
