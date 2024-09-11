Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 224,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 897,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,434.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,856. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

