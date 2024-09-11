Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading 2.1% Higher

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. 359,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 867,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Allakos Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Allakos by 93.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 539,087 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 32.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 431,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allakos by 84.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,172,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 537,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Recommended Stories

