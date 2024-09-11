Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider James Jackson Acquires 3,450 Shares

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider James Jackson acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.90 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$10,005.00 ($6,670.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

