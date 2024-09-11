Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -2,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 6,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,372. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $253.12 million, a PE ratio of -467.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,613 shares of company stock worth $323,882. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

