AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells $22,672.48 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $22,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,122.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 55,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $481.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

