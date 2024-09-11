AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 6.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. 11,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

AlTi Global Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $469.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,953.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AlTi Global news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,094,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,284,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,953.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 62,743 shares of company stock valued at $246,572 and sold 175,056 shares valued at $717,784. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

