Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder United Canada Council Workers Sells 82,464 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 82,464 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,560,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 440,401 shares in the company, valued at $13,674,451.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

United Canada Council Workers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 170,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

