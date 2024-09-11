Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after buying an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

