America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.12 and a 200 day moving average of $459.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock worth $431,056,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

