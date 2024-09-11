Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial cut shares of Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %
About Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
