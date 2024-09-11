Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial cut shares of Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CVE:AMX opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.93 million, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

