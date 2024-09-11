Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 19.7%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 5,512,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,712,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.24.

About Amigo

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.